JUST IN
Jio gets NCLT's approval to acquire debt-laden Reliance Infratel
India's 5G tablet shipments grow 61% QoQ in Q3 of Calendar 2022: CMR report
Airtel raises price of minimum monthly recharge plan by 57% to Rs 155
Rasna founder Areez Khambatta suffers cardiac arrest, dies in Ahmedabad
Essar concludes $2 bn sale of captive port, power infra assets to AM/NS
Deepak Fertilisers, Aarti Industries join hands for Nitric Acid offtake
Export duty on steel was imposed to control inflation: JSW chairman
Larsen & Toubro hires more than 3,000 engineering trainees in FY23
Aditya Birla Capital to seek regulator role in RCap resolution process
CCI order in Google case may have implications for local developers
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Airtel raises price of minimum monthly recharge plan by 57% to Rs 155
Jio gets NCLT's approval to acquire debt-laden Reliance Infratel
Business Standard

India's 5G tablet shipments grow 61% QoQ in Q3 of Calendar 2022: CMR report

Overall tablet market was up 22% sequentially, likely to grow by 10-15% in the full calendar year

Topics
5G in India | Tablets | tablet market

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Tablet, Slate, Digital Canvas
Apple came in third with 19 per cent of the market share, recording 26 per cent QoQ growth in Q3 (Representative image)

The shipments of 5G tablets in India grew 61 per cent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) in Q3 of Calendar year 2022, a Cybermedia Research (CMR) report said.

According to the report, the overall Indian tablet market grew 22 per cent QoQ, with 5G capable tablet shipments picking up steam in the run up to the festival season. In addition, tablet shipments are expected to record a healthy 10-15 per cent growth this year.

“Shipments of 5G tablets continued to gain strength in Q3 2022. This is driven by the recent 5G auctions, and the beginning of the 5G era. The growth in 5G Tablets is consistent with the trends seen in the 5G smartphone market,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Kumari further stated that tablet shipments will see a robust increase in the upcoming festive quarter, driven by consumer and enterprise demand for hybrid work.

“We anticipate tablet shipments to post robust growth, driven by attractive and aggressive offers and discounts. As we move ahead, we will see 5G-capable tablets underlining the tablet market growth, especially in education, healthcare, hospitality and manufacturing segments,” she added.

Samsung took the top spot in the tablet space, capturing 28 per cent of the market share and recording 83 per cent QoQ growth this quarter. Lenovo came a close second with 26 per cent of the market share and 21 per cent QoQ growth in shipments.

Apple took the third spot (19 per cent market share, 26 per cent QoQ growth in Q3).

According to the report, the 4G tablet market posted nine per cent QoQ growth while the wi-fi tablet market grew 41 per cent QoQ. Premium tablets, priced higher than Rs 20,000, also grew 44 per cent during Q3 2022.

The report added that tablets with 8-inch display constituted 43 per cent of the overall shipments in the Indian market.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on 5G in India

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 16:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.