India's 5G tablet shipments grow 61% QoQ in Q3 of Calendar 2022: CMR report

The shipments of in India grew 61 per cent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) in Q3 of Calendar year 2022, a Cybermedia Research (CMR) report said.

According to the report, the overall Indian grew 22 per cent QoQ, with capable tablet shipments picking up steam in the run up to the festival season. In addition, tablet shipments are expected to record a healthy 10-15 per cent growth this year.

“Shipments of continued to gain strength in Q3 2022. This is driven by the recent 5G auctions, and the beginning of the 5G era. The growth in 5G is consistent with the trends seen in the 5G smartphone market,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Group (IIG), CMR.

Kumari further stated that tablet shipments will see a robust increase in the upcoming festive quarter, driven by consumer and enterprise demand for hybrid work.

“We anticipate tablet shipments to post robust growth, driven by attractive and aggressive offers and discounts. As we move ahead, we will see 5G-capable tablets underlining the growth, especially in education, healthcare, hospitality and manufacturing segments,” she added.

Samsung took the top spot in the tablet space, capturing 28 per cent of the market share and recording 83 per cent QoQ growth this quarter. Lenovo came a close second with 26 per cent of the market share and 21 per cent QoQ growth in shipments.

Apple took the third spot (19 per cent market share, 26 per cent QoQ growth in Q3).

According to the report, the 4G posted nine per cent QoQ growth while the wi-fi tablet market grew 41 per cent QoQ. Premium tablets, priced higher than Rs 20,000, also grew 44 per cent during Q3 2022.

The report added that tablets with 8-inch display constituted 43 per cent of the overall shipments in the Indian market.