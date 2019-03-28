India's crowded car market will have new global players focused on SUVs

For the first time in about a decade, car buyers will see new name-plates entering the Indian market.

Starting June, three global automobile brands — MG Motor, KIA Motors, and Citroen — will begin rolling out more than a dozen models over the next three years as they seek to grab a share in India’s 3-million plus passenger vehicle market. The three players will stay clear of the entry segment and, instead, be gunning for the mass premium segment with sports utility vehicles (SUVs) as the centrepiece of their India strategy, thanks to the rapid change in buyer ...