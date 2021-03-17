India's domestic air passenger traffic falls nearly 37% in Feb

-
ALSO READ
January air traffic growth slows down to 3.5% sequentially: Icra
India's air traffic to return to pre-Covid levels later this year: Boeing
Domestic air traffic growth slows on Maharashtra Covid-19 test caveat
Govt hikes air navigation charges by 4%, airlines demand roll back
Dubai bans Air India Express for 15 days for carrying Covid positive flyer
-
Domestic air traffic registered a marginal 1.2 per cent sequential growth in February.
This was the second consecutive single digit traffic growth and came in the backdrop of tightening of travel restrictions and introduction of RT-PCR tests by more states. February had three fewer days than January and that too impacted the traffic figure.
In February, domestic airlines flew 7.82 million passengers as compared to 7.73 million passengers in January. On a year-on-year basis, traffic fell by 36.7 per cent.
Total number of departures declined by 5.7 per cent resulting in improved load factors for airlines. Regional airline Star Air reported 79 per cent seat occupancy followed by SpiceJet (78.9 per cent) and Air India (78.3 per cent).
Domestic air traffic has been growing in double digits since August and pace slowed down in January. Sequential growth slowed down to 5.5 per cent in January and fell further in February as customers postponed travel plans.
Late last month, West Bengal and Karnataka joined Maharashtra as they began insisting on negative RT-PCR tests for travellers from certain states. This had resulted in a drop in last minute bookings, an airline executive said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU