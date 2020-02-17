India's first Centre of Excellence for gaming, VFX launched in Hyderabad

IMAGE, India's first Centre of Excellence(CoE) for gaming, VFX, computer vision, and (AI) was launched in Hyderabad on Monday. This is also the first incubation centre for focused on IP in gaming, VFX, AI, computer vision set up by Software Technology Park of India (STPI).

At the launch of the facility, STPI-IMAGE signed MoUs with five partners - Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association(TVAGA), Hyderabad Angels, Hyderabad Software Exporters Association (HYSEA), and IIIT-Hyderabad, with an objective to promote start-ups and budding entrepreneurs by offering mentoring, technology support, infrastructure and funding among others.

The 10,000 square feet IMAGE-CoE, located inside the existing STPI facility, plans to incubate up to 25-30 start-ups per year for the next 5 years. A total investment of Rs 19.68 crore would be spent over a period of 5 years for the CoE in addition to existing infrastructure in the STPI facility.

"The CoE will bring a paradigm shift in revving up research and innovation in gaming, VFX, computer vision and AI through a robust ecosystem in collaboration with tech partners, industry, investors, industry associations and government, and will bolster indigenous product development while propelling the growth of tech entrepreneurship in the country. By collaborating with industry associations, academia and angels, we have ensured the IMAGE incubation model is built on a solid foundation to realising our mission to build world-class gaming, animation, and deep tech providers to the world," STPI director general Omkar Rai said.

On selection, start-ups will be assisted with a seed fund of Rs 5 lakh. In the first year, IMAGE will select 20 start-ups for onboarding in this programme. Each start-up will be given access to best-in-class infrastructure and R&D lab facilities, for development and validation of solution from design to prototyping to demcratise innovation, including the newly set up and first of its kind motion capture lab, according to the centre.