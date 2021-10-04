India's largest B2B e-comm firm Udaan starts 'Mega Bharat Sale' for kiranas

Udaan, India’s largest business-to-business e-commerce platform, on Monday, announced the second edition of ‘Mega Bharat Sale’ event for kirana shops and small across the country. This follows the success of the first edition of the sale held in August.

In view of the upcoming festive season, the ‘Mega Bharat Sale’ will run from October 6 to October 12 on the Udaan platform. During the mega sale period, small and kirana shop owners from across the country will get an opportunity to get huge discounts across a wide selection of quality products with over 100 brands and over 5000 SKUs (stock-keeping units) from small and large fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands.

Udaan’s food business - comprises FMCG, staples, and fresh products. It offers over 20,000 products across grocery, beverages, cereals, pulses, spices, edible oils, home and personal care, fresh and dairy categories across major cities and towns.

“In line with our commitment to provide the benefits of e-commerce scale to small of Bharat, we are bringing some of the best deals and offers for our retail partners this festive season,” said Vivek Gupta, head, food and FMCG Business, Udaan.

During the ‘Mega Bharat Sale’, retailers will get an opportunity to buy and get huge discounts through various attractive rewards and benefits schemes on offer. These range from ‘Big Discounts across all essential products’, ‘Every day special offers’, ‘Assured Instant Cash Discounts’ and special festive savings packs - on all food and FMCG products.

Udaan said this sale event will benefit lakhs of small retailers and kirana shop owners especially those from Tier 2, 3 cities and towns. The sale will also provide an opportunity to small manufacturers of Bharat listed on the Udaan platform to access and connect with millions of buyers across the country to sell their products. Additionally, the Udaan app has been enhanced and optimised to provide seamless experience with added benefits of ‘in app’ surprise offers for retailers.

“We have further scaled our operations and partnered with over 100 leading and emerging brands to provide transparent pricing, better selection, and variety at attractive price points to small retailers and kirana shop owners,” said Gupta. “We are confident that our flagship sale event will immensely benefit lacs of and small manufacturers across Bharat.”

As an added benefit, emerging staple brands - Jayabhumi, Captain Harvest and Annabhumi which are exclusively available on the platform will also be on offer with attractive discounts. Additionally, retailers will also have the option of hassle-free ordering experience with next day delivery options. They would also be able to place multiple orders on a single day to stock fresh inventory without any additional cost.

Udaan competes with players such as Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance’s JioMart in the B2B e-commerce space. “Our first edition of Mega Bharat Sale witnessed over 80 per cent participation from small retailers and on our platform,” said Gupta of Udaan.

Udaan has invested more than Rs 4000 crore in the past 12-18 months across different pillars of business. These include technology, supply chain, category, credit, people, compliance - to accelerate and strengthen capabilities to serve its customers better. The company has also undertaken various initiatives to enhance overall customer experience by leveraging deep customer analytics as well as improving the speed of the app.

The firm has over 3 million registered users and 25-30,000 sellers on the platform. The platform caters to over 1.7 million retailers, chemists, kirana shops, HoReCa (hotel, restaurant, cafe) and farmers. The firm said it is doing over 4.5 million transactions per month, making it a leader in the B2B e-commerce business. The company operates one of the largest logistics and supply chain networks – through UdaanExpress - with over 200 warehouses spread over 10 million sq ft delivering to retailers in over 900 cities covering over 12000 pin codes across the country. To cater to the growing demand, Udaan plans to scale its warehouse capacity to over 50 million sq ft across the country in the next 7-8 years.