India's leading drugmakers stocking up to avoid supply disruptions

India’s leading drugmakers have increased their raw material buffer stock by at least 40 days in recent months to insulate themselves from global supply disruptions and to not miss any supply opportunity, said sources.

Multiple sources at the top drugmakers in the country confirmed the average inventory of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), the raw material to make medicine, has gone up to four to five months from an earlier two and a half to three months. “We have bought in advance in order to avoid any issues arising out of supply disruptions and price ...