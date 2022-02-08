Ikea-backed Livspace turns unicorn with $180 million KKR-led funding

-
ALSO READ
How does Ikea's Peter Betzel plan to expand and invest in India?
Carlyle preferred bidder for Baring PE's Hexaware in $3 bn deal: Report
IKEA malls business to invest Rs 7,000 cr in India, says top executive
Ikea India CEO sees 30% of sales coming from online orders due to Covid
TMS Ep63: GST council meet, Ikea India CEO, markets, MF Central
-
India's Livspace said on Tuesday it crossed the billion-dollar valuation mark after raising $180 million in a late-stage funding round led by KKR & Co, as it looks to double down on international expansion and take on local competitors.
The home renovation platform is the 86th "unicorn" from India, according to Venture Intelligence Unicorn Tracker, in a period of record funding in Indian start-ups that saw 43 firms join the club last year alone.
Swedish retailer Ikea, among other early backers Jungle Ventures, Venturi Partners and Peugeot Investments, also invested in the round.
Livspace, a Singapore-registered firm with significant operations in India, has raised about $450 million to date.
"Our business is growing exponentially in both India and Singapore, and we aim to replicate this playbook, launch new solutions and accelerate our launches across new markets with operations across APAC, MENA and Australia," Chief Executive Officer and
co-founder Anuj Srivastava said in a statement.
For private-equity firm KKR, the deal is the latest in a series of transactions in the consumer internet space including Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart, China's digitized dairy startup Adopt A Cow, and small enterprises-focused platforms GrowSari and KiotViet in South East Asia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU