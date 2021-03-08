India's retail sector to add 25 million new jobs by FY30, says report

-
ALSO READ
Retail buys, but stake declines
Retail loans may rise as banks go slow on big-ticket corporate debt
YES Bank aims to double retail, SME assets & liabilities book by March 2023
Retail health segment sees 34% growth in April-October, shows data
New national retail policy: Licence rationalisation among five focus areas
-
With the domestic retail sector largely being successful in navigating the Covid crisis by accelerating digital adoption, it can add more than 25 million new jobs by FY30, of which the hybrid model of online and offline model will account for 50 per cent of these new roles, says a report.
According to the Nasscom and Technopak survey, in FY20 alone the retail segment accounted for 8 per cent to the total workforce with more than 35 million employees.
“The pandemic backed by ever-changing consumer preference has accelerated the adoption of online and offline play that will define the next phase of retail growth in the country. This will create enormous potential in terms of job growth, exports, and an inclusive retail ecosystem with great participation of MSMEs,” said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.
In a survey of over 360 retail stakeholders titled Retail 4.0: India story — Unlocking Value through Online and Offline Collaborations — 79 per cent of the respondents said that technology will play a pivotal role in Indian retail growth. There has been a rising awareness and willingness to embrace online with 70 per cent of the overall respondents having a positive outlook towards online and offline collaborations.
“Retail 4.0 is rapidly evolving to Online+Offline (O+O) retail models that will bring incremental economic contribution, job growth, and exports. To achieve this, a greater need for collaboration among retail stakeholders, policymakers, and supporting sectors for tech-awareness will be the key, which will accelerate the sector’s growth in the years to come,” said Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU