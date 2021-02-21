India's smartphone market set to cross Rs 2-trillion mark in 2021: IDC

A renewed surge in demand for smartphones and rising device costs may push the local smartphone market beyond the record Rs 2-trillion mark in 2021. While disruptions from the pandemic led to a shrink in market size for the first time last year, in the current year, the market is expected to touch unprecedented levels, both in terms of volume and value.

In the first half of 2020, the local market recorded a fall in the number of units shipped as a shortage of supply of components along with the lockdown brought the market to its knees.

“Stay-at-home mandates, remote work, remote education, travel restrictions, and manufacturing shutdowns led to a sluggish first half (shipments declined 26 per cent year-on-year),” IDC noted.