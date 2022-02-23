JUST IN
India's SwaTaleem Foundation chief in Google 'leaders to watch' list

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Google.org, the philanthropic arm of Google, on Wednesday announced India’s SwaTaleem Foundation Execu­tive Director Ananya Tiwari as one of the seven “Leaders to watch” from non-profit entities around the world.

Tiwari and other awardees will each receive an unrestricted financial award of $30,000 for personal or professional development and mentorship from senior leaders at Google, it said in a statement. This year’s “Lea­ders to Wat­ch” list recognises rising changemakers from recent Google.org grantees who are stri­v­ing to build a better future for everyone. Many are solving pro­blems with innovative technology, while others are making the technology industry more accessible and inclusive, it added.

“At a time when health, clim­ate change, equity and economic challenges are coming to a head, it’s vital that we support and rec­ognise the people leading the or­ganisations that are tackling these challenges head on," Google.org President Jacquelline Fuller said.

Tiwari said, “This support co­mes at a pivotal time, as we ad­dress the digital divide in India... I’m looking forward to learning from Google mentors and using the funding we receive to drive ad­vocacy and strengthen existing partnerships across the world.”

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 23 2022. 22:48 IST

