India's SwaTaleem Foundation chief in Google 'leaders to watch' list

Google.org, the philanthropic arm of Google, on Wednesday announced India’s SwaTaleem Foundation Executive Director Ananya Tiwari as one of the seven “Leaders to watch” from non-profit entities around the world.
Tiwari and other awardees will each receive an unrestricted financial award of $30,000 for personal or professional development and mentorship from senior leaders at Google, it said in a statement. This year’s “Leaders to Watch” list recognises rising changemakers from recent Google.org grantees who are striving to build a better future for everyone. Many are solving problems with innovative technology, while others are making the technology industry more accessible and inclusive, it added.
“At a time when health, climate change, equity and economic challenges are coming to a head, it’s vital that we support and recognise the people leading the organisations that are tackling these challenges head on," Google.org President Jacquelline Fuller said.
Tiwari said, “This support comes at a pivotal time, as we address the digital divide in India... I’m looking forward to learning from Google mentors and using the funding we receive to drive advocacy and strengthen existing partnerships across the world.”
