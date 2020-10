India Stack fights 'tomorrow's battle' for making innovators self-reliant

She is just like any other lower income group urban or even rural woman, but ‘Rajini’ — the pseudonym of a real Indian street vendor — has been the reason behind bringing out several public good digital infrastructure that will go a long way in making the country and its innovators self-reliant in several segments.

But yet, the people who kick-started this process of building what they call ‘India Stack’ — a set of technologies that looks at empowering the Rajinis of the country — feel that the battle is far from won. This is because ...