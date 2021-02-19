India to contest Cairn arbitral award, other suits filed by firm: Sources

will file an appeal against the Cairn arbitration award soon and will defend its sovereign rights to tax, sources said a day after CEO Simon Thomson sought swift enforcement of the over-$1.2 billion award during his meeting with top officials.

Sources said the government will strongly contest other suits filed by at various other international courts.

The energy major has filed cases in the US, the UK, and The Netherlands over implementation of the December 21 award.

Meanwhile, sources said that the government welcomed Cairn's move to reach out for a resolution. However, any dispute resolution to be sought by Cairn will have to be within the already existing laws, they asserted.

They emphasised that Cairn had conducted transactions via tax havens to evade taxes.

New Delhi has time till March 21 to file an appeal in accordance with a 90-day window. Thomson had, however, sought a meeting with Finance Minister

Before the meeting, Thomson said the firm’s shareholders wanted the matter to be resolved quickly as the ‘award has been granted’. “We are pleased it has come to an end and the award has been granted. Our shareholders want it to be resolved quickly which is why we’re here,” said Thomson.

The government had lost an international arbitration case to energy giant Cairn Plc under the retrospective tax legislation amendment.

The company had, in a letter to the Centre last month, threatened seizure of Indian government’s assets if New Delhi failed to pay the award. Cairn had got an order from a Dutch lower court on implementation of the award, which would enable the UK firm to identify commercial Indian assets that can be seized, such as aircraft and ships, among others.

The case pertains to the Rs 24,500-crore tax demand on capital gains made by the oil major in reorganising its business in 2006-07.

It also includes the reversal of dividend as well as tax refund that the government had seized, and shares that the I-T department had sold to recover part of the demand.

had argued, during the Cairn arbitration, that non-compliance to tax was not covered under international treaties and that the amendment in the Finance Act, 2012 (retrospective amendment), was only clarificatory in nature. The verdict was given by a three-member panel chaired by Laurent Levy. The final hearing was held in Paris in December 2018.