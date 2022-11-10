External commercial borrowing of India Inc may stay muted in FY23

The external commercial borrowing (ECB) by is likely to stay muted in the current financial year due to a sharp increase in interest rates in developed markets.

Rating agency said approvals were expected to remain at $30-35 billion in FY23, which would be lower than $38.6 billion in FY22. The approvals stood at $35.1 billion in FY21.

The approvals fell to $6.67 billion in the second quarter ended September 2022 (Q2FY23) from $10.2 billion in the same period a year ago. However, sequentially, they were up from $3.37 billion in Q1FY23.

Given the sharper increase seen in the US-Fed rates, which appears likely to continue till December 2022, the all-in borrowing costs are likely to remain higher than domestic funding costs for Indian corporates. This, in turn, is likely to keep approvals subdued.

Moreover, despite moderation seen in forward premiums/hedging costs over the past few months, all-in costs for ECBs remain higher.

The Reserve Bank of India had announced measures like raising the limits for eligible entities to raise ECBs under the automatic route to $1.5 billion from $0.75 billion per financial year. The regulator had also raised the permissible all-in cost ceiling by 100 basis points (bps) to 600 bps till December 31, 2022.