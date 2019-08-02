Indian companies' R&D spend declines to lowest level in five years

Expenditure on research and development (R&D) by Indian companies has declined to its lowest level in at least five years. Of the S&P BSE 500 companies, an analysis of 98 (firms for which continuous data is available over the last decade) shows that their R&D expenditure, on average, came in at 0.54 per cent of net sales. This is the lowest since 2012-13.

The absolute value of R&D expenditure showed a 2.7 per cent fall in FY19, the first decline since at least FY11. Lower spend by pharmaceutical companies may be a key reason for the fall. ICRA Analyst Gaurav Jain said ...