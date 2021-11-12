Indian crypto exchange WazirX registers $38-bn trading in a year

Indian crypto exchange WazirX on Friday said that it facilitated trading volume worth over $38 billion in the past 12 months, with a month-on-month growth rate of 44 per cent. The platform also saw its user base grow ten-fold in 2021 to 10 million

With the growing popularity of crypto in India, the platform recorded a whopping 2,648 per cent growth in user signups from Tier-II and Tier-III cities along with massive adoption by women, especially from tier-2 and -3 cities in India.

The company recently launched a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, recording NFT sales worth 2,05,126.66 WRX or Rs 2.4 crore. WRX is the native crypto token floated by the WazirX platform. Its NFT platform has a creator-to-collector ratio of 1:53, with a total of 737 creators and 481 collectors at present.



The global market had hit the $3 trillion mark for the first time this week, taking the value of Bitcoin and Ethereum to an all-time high.