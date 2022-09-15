Indian designers get lawyers on board, declare war against plagiarism

Copy our designs and we will take you to court: The message is loud, clear and long overdue. And it is coming from some of India’s top couturiers who have for years suffered loss of revenue and a hit to their brand value because of their designs being brazenly and rampantly plagiarised.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.