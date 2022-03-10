Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling platform cross 100,000 mark

India said that over 100,000 Indian exporters are now selling globally through its ecommerce exports program – Global Selling. The number of sellers has grown nearly 30 per cent year-over-year since January 2020. A large number of sellers on the program come from non-metros and many of these businesses are first generation entrepreneurs and emerging brands.

“The Global Selling program has enabled more than one lakh Indian exporters to cross $3billion in cumulative exports, which showcases the demand for Indian-made products across the globe,” said Abhijit Kamra, Director, Global Trade India.

These exporters are showcasing over 140 million Made in India products to Amazon customers in over 200 countries and territories across the world. Amazon said they have been able to build thousands of globally loved brands and have cumulatively crossed $3 billion in exports. The program was started in 2015 with just 100 exporters and has today grown to be a key driver of ecommerce exports from India. It is designed to help Indian exporters reach customers worldwide through Amazon’s 17 international websites and marketplaces.

“We remain committed to making exports easy for Indian businesses and empowering them to tap into their true potential. We aim to enable $10 billion in e-commerce by 2025 and contribute to overall exports from India,” said Kamra of Amazon.

Since the start of the program, Amazon has been focused on creating the right infrastructure and ecosystem needed to enable businesses of all sizes to export from India using ecommerce. The company has been organizing on-ground events and workshops to help generate awareness on the benefits of e-commerce exports in key export clusters across India. Amazon has been working with industry peers, trade associations, state, and central government bodies, and export councils to highlight the potential of e-commerce exports.

The firm said it has invested in creating tools and services to help the sellers succeed in selling internationally from India. It recently introduced regional language experience for sellers on Global Selling in the US marketplace. Folkulture, a Mumbai based home decor brand run by husband-wife duo Chaiti Jain and Rinkesh Mehta. The business grew from within the confines of their home to a popular home decor label in the US market. It was one of the first businesses from India to join Amazon Global Selling in 2015.

“Our journey began in 2015 and one of the first products we sold was to a customer in the US. Since then, we’ve been able to scale our business selling over 200 products across 10 categories and there’s been no looking back,” said Chaiti Jain, co-founder of Folkulture. “Despite not having a local footprint and established network in the USA, we’ve been able to leverage e-commerce to become one of the top home decor brands selling in the market. Our business is growing 100 per cent year-over-year and we are optimistic about continued growth and global expansion through Amazon.”

Early this year, Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, invited select Indian sellers to apply to join Walmart Marketplace, a curated sellers community that serves more than 120 million US shoppers each month. This initiative expands on over 20 years of Walmart’s engagement with Indian exporters. India is already one of Walmart’s top sourcing markets, and the company has set an ambitious goal of exporting $10 billion from India each year by 2027.