Indian firms unlikely to be hit by USFDA's red flag on antacid medicines

After high blood pressure drug (sartan), the same carcinogenic impurity is back to haunt the global pharma industry once again, this time for antacid ranitidine. Analysts, however, feel the impact on Indian formulation makers will not be high as the drug market size in the US is relatively small, around $50 million.

Following the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) alert to patients and health care professionals, Hyderabad-based drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) suspended worldwide supply of ranitidine as a precautionary measure. According to industry insiders, this is ...