Indian IT firms to gain as US court blocks Trump ban on H1B, work visas

Indian IT services providers and global tech giants have reason to cheer as a US district court blocked the Trump's proclamation enforcing a ban H1B, L and other work visas.

The order, issued by District Judge Jeffrey White of Northern District of California, said US President "exceeded his constitutional authority" in his move to ban issuance of non-immigrant visas aimed at creating more employment for American locals. In June, Trump had issued an executive order that had put a temporary bar on issuing of new foreign visas till the end of the year.

The lifting of the ban is seen to be positive of Indian IT service providers, the major beneficiaries of H1B, J and L work visas. Industry experts say, though 60 per cent of the top IT employ only locals and non-visa dependent staff, the ruling offers a reprieve to visa hurdles that are taking place as the US heads into a presidential election next month.

"The is sentimentally positive for the Indian IT sector. Now new employees can be deployed if there is any project that needs to be ramped up or faces a short-term skill gap," said Sanjeev Hota, head of research at Mumbai-based brokerage Sharekhan. "However, our discussions with suggest that they are still not keen on making employees travel. Top five IT are anyway aggressive on their local hiring and offshoring strategies to dodge visa issues in the long term."

Last month, Infosys announced it will hire 12,000 American workers by 2022, taking its overall headcount in the country to 25,000.





The Thursday ruling applies to workers for companies represented by the plaintiffs in the suit—the National Association of Manufacturers, the US Chamber of Commerce, the National Retail Federation and TechNet. However, policy studies and media reports suggest that there is no restriction on any new company to join these organisations to benefit from the ruling prospectively.

This development comes days after the same court had granted another favourable ruling for the visa holders. A preliminary injunction was passed against the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) fee hike that was scheduled to come into effect from October 2. Legal experts said H-1Bs would have paid an additional $4,000 per application, going forward, otherwise.

The federal agency had put forward a proposal to hike the fees for H-1B high-skill visas by 21 per cent to $555, while that for L (intra-company transfer) visas has been increased by 75 per cent to $850.

The issued over 188,000 H-1B visas and 125,000 H4 visas in the calendar year 2019, according to its Bureau of Consular Affairs website. Major beneficiaries in both cases were Indians. The government also issued over 75,000 L1 and L2 visas each during the same period.