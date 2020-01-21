Indian IT services firms stare at revenue loss as core business falters

Indian IT services firms will increasingly find it difficult in posting double-digit growth as revenues from their core application development and maintenance business continue to decline.

This is, despite the fact that digital revenues now constitute 40 per cent of their top line, at least 10 percentage point increase over the past one year. Experts are of the opinion that though digital services hold the future, the companies are likely to take a hit during the transition period. “While the pressure on traditional services is extremely high, we are not in position to judge ...