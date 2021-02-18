Indian IT to earn $300 bn in revenue in five years: McKinsey report

The will earn at least $300 billion in revenue in five years, said a that expected cloud and to drive growth.

The report estimates a growth rate of more than 7.5 per cent—the number for the last five years—has not been released to the publich and was discussed at Nasscom’s Technology Leadership Forum meeting on Thursday.

Cloud and will drive IT growth, taking their total share in the industry’s revenue to 50 per cent from 30 per cent. The report said that digital and are a $600 billion-$700 billion opportunity. It said that growth in cloud and digital will also see accelerated decline in the traditional services at 8-10 per cent per annum compared to the 3-4 per cent seen in the last five years.

“This report lays the foundation of the growth drivers for the next 5-10 years. When we interacted with clients, we found that technology is central to their recovery from Covid. They believe that technology spends will bounce back in a big way,” said Noshir Kaka, senior partner at McKinsey and Company.

McKinsey also pointed that tech business models are reshaping worldwide and IT industry need to refocus. For instance, direct to consumer and ecosystems us expected to account for 20 per cent to 40 per cent of global revenues and drive $150 billion to $200 billion technology spends.

The global economy is merging to 12 large technology systems that could account for about 20 per cent of global revenues by 2025. B2C (business-to-consumer) will dominate IT services, but there will be room for business-to-business players as well. McKinsey expects $100 billion to $125 billion of technology spends on these technology systems.