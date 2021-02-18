Indian IT to earn $300 bn in revenue in five years: McKinsey report

-
ALSO READ
Indian IT has 'competitive advantage' in employee talent: Nasscom president
Covid-19 impact: Talent hunt makes BPM services companies move to 'Bharat'
Service sector growth at three-month low in Dec due to Covid: PMI survey
India's tech industry hails Joe Biden's stand on immigration, H-1B rules
2021 may see people using technology to thrive, not just survive
-
The Indian IT industry will earn at least $300 billion in revenue in five years, said a McKinsey report that expected cloud and digital services to drive growth.
The report estimates a growth rate of more than 7.5 per cent—the number for the last five years—has not been released to the publich and was discussed at Nasscom’s Technology Leadership Forum meeting on Thursday.
Cloud and digital services will drive IT growth, taking their total share in the industry’s revenue to 50 per cent from 30 per cent. The report said that digital and cloud services are a $600 billion-$700 billion opportunity. It said that growth in cloud and digital will also see accelerated decline in the traditional services at 8-10 per cent per annum compared to the 3-4 per cent seen in the last five years.
ALSO READ: Policy and regulatory framework for discoms in the offing, says PM Modi
“This report lays the foundation of the growth drivers for the next 5-10 years. When we interacted with clients, we found that technology is central to their recovery from Covid. They believe that technology spends will bounce back in a big way,” said Noshir Kaka, senior partner at McKinsey and Company.
McKinsey also pointed that tech business models are reshaping worldwide and IT industry need to refocus. For instance, direct to consumer and ecosystems us expected to account for 20 per cent to 40 per cent of global revenues and drive $150 billion to $200 billion technology spends.
The global economy is merging to 12 large technology systems that could account for about 20 per cent of global revenues by 2025. B2C (business-to-consumer) companies will dominate IT services, but there will be room for business-to-business players as well. McKinsey expects $100 billion to $125 billion of technology spends on these technology systems.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU