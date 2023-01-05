JUST IN
Neobanking start-up Jupiter raises Rs 100 cr in venture debt from Alteria
Govt to release norms to support startups' innovation in technical textiles
SaaS start-up SirionLabs closes series D funding round at $110 mn
Amid funding crunch, edtech startups tread an alternative path to success
With Advent Int on board, Tredence eyes $500 mn in revenue by 2026
Tamil Nadu starts packages for green tech, rural impact, women-led startups
VC funding in India down 30 per cent in 2022: Venture Intelligence
Startups to attract large foreign direct investments in 2023: DPIIT Secy
Tredence raises $175 million in funding from Advent International
S Chand to sell its entire stake in iNeuron to PhysicsWallah for Rs 14 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News
Hyundai Motor India launches Hyundai Pavilion on Metaverse space
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian start-ups take 5 yrs to cross $100 mn revenue mark: Redseer

There are about 100 unicorns and 170 soonicorns in India. Of these 270 firms, over 40 start-ups in the fintech, e-commerce, and logistics sectors have crossed $100 million in revenue as of FY22

Topics
Indian startups | RedSeer | logistics

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

start up
start up

The average time taken by Indian start-ups to cross $100 million in revenue has reduced from 18 years in 2000 to 5 years in 2017, said a report by consulting firm Redseer.

India has about 100 unicorns (a privately held start-up valued at over $1 billion) and 170 soonicorns (a start-up with the potential of being a unicorn). Of these 270 firms, over 40 start-ups in the fintech, e-commerce, and logistics sectors have crossed $100 million in revenue as of FY22, taking anywhere from 5 to 12 years to reach this scale.

Venture capital (VC) has played a central role in helping start-ups scale to this milestone, said the report. VC firms have invested about $143 billion in the start-up ecosystem over the last 15 years (CY08 to CY22). The ecosystem is valued at $804 billion. At current valuations, this translates to approximately 4.5x return for VCs on their investments.

Most start-ups face scaling challenges in their growth journey, the report said. Many belong to niche industries which restrict their total addressable market, while others need help with product-market fit and unsustainable growth.

The challenges that sink start-ups come from poor profitability and bottlenecks in organization, governance, and operations, said the report.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian startups

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 20:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.