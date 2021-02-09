IndiGo appoints Jiten Chopra as CFO after Aditya Pande resigns

-
IndiGo today appointed Jiten Chopra as chief financial officer (CFO) effective February 21, 2021. Chopra will report to Ronojoy Dutta, whole time director and CEO. He succeeds Aditya Pande who is leaving IndiGo to pursue other interests.
Jiten Chopra joined IndiGo in February 2020 as head of governance, risk and compliance.
Prior to joining IndiGo, he had about 25 years of working experience at BSR & Co (KPMG) in audit and risk management, business development, operations and transaction services.
