IndiGo appoints Venkataramani Sumantran as the chairman of the Board

-
ALSO READ
Rakesh Gangwal's exit from IndiGo board leaves many questions unanswered
IndiGo soars 10% post Q3 nos; analysts upgrade stock, see up to 38% upside
End of battle? Rakesh Gangwal quits IndiGo board, to reduce stake
IndiGo pilots under scanner for using expletives on radio during flight
InterGlobe Aviation gains 6% on heavy volumes, stock nears record high
-
InterGlobe Aviation on Wednesday appointed Venkataramani Sumantran, an independent non-executive director since May 2020, as chairman of the IndiGo Board, succeeding Meleveetil Damodaran.
“Sumantran is an outstanding business leader as well as a highly experienced member of the IndiGo Board, thereby facilitating a seamless transition of the Chairmanship of the Board," said IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia welcoming Sumantran to the new position.
"As we get ready for the next phase of our ambitious overseas expansion, Sumantran’s understanding of international markets and world-class global practices will serve us well," he added.
Having worked in the USA, Europe, and Asia, Sumantran currently serves as the chairman and managing Director of Celeris Technologies, a strategic advisory firm. He also serves on the boards of Rane Holdings Limited, and TVS Electronics Limited.
“As the world moves beyond Covid-19, we look forward to serving many more customers while offering them a new digital experience, by adding new routes, many of them international, " said Sumantran.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU