IndiGo appoints Venkataramani Sumantran as the chairman of the Board

on Wednesday appointed Venkataramani Sumantran, an independent non-executive director since May 2020, as chairman of the Board, succeeding Meleveetil Damodaran.

“Sumantran is an outstanding business leader as well as a highly experienced member of the Board, thereby facilitating a seamless transition of the Chairmanship of the Board," said Managing Director Rahul Bhatia welcoming Sumantran to the new position.

"As we get ready for the next phase of our ambitious overseas expansion, Sumantran’s understanding of international markets and world-class global practices will serve us well," he added.

Having worked in the USA, Europe, and Asia, Sumantran currently serves as the chairman and managing Director of Celeris Technologies, a strategic advisory firm. He also serves on the boards of Rane Holdings Limited, and TVS Electronics Limited.

“As the world moves beyond Covid-19, we look forward to serving many more customers while offering them a new digital experience, by adding new routes, many of them international, " said Sumantran.