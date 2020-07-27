IndiGo implements another round of pay cuts for senior management, pilots

India’s largest airline has implemented another round of pay cuts for its senior management and pilots as its business continues to be affected by the pandemic.

CEO will take a pay cut of 35 per cent, while all executives at the level of senior vice president and above will take a pay cut of 30 per cent. Simultabeously, pilots will face a further cut of 28 per cent to their salary, while vice presidents and associate vice presidents will face a 15 per cent cut in their salary.

“To cushion the impact among lower paid employees, this time around, we will increase the pay cut percentages only among the very top at the pyramid,” CEO Dutta wrote in a mail to employees.

The latest paycuts—which mean the senior management will get between 15% and 35% lower monthly salaries than normal times— will be implemented from September 1, Dutta said.

The airline recently announced that it would lay off 10 per cent of its staff.

In May, the company had announced a round of paycuts and leave without pay for employees, followed by a second round for pilots in June.

“It is our intent to gradually reduce the number of days without pay as we add back more flights,” Dutta noted.

Two months after the government allowed flights to resume, Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked airlines to increase capacity from 33 to 45 per cent. However, airlines are still operating below 33 per cent and loads are still between 55-60 per cent.

Airlines have been forced to restructure their payroll as the pandemic threatens the survival of across the world. State-owned Air India has proposed to send employees on leave without pay for upto five years amid protests from employees. The airline has also announced a cut in allowances for pilots of up to 60 percent.

The Wadia-group owned Go Air has sent 80 per cent of its employees on leave without pay since April even after announcing an average 20 per cent paycut. Ajay Singh-owned SpiceJet has sent a large section of cabin crew on a leave without pay of three months and has deducted salary by 30 per cent. It is paying pilots and cabin crew based on the number of hours they work. “A large part of our employees are on leave without pay,” Singh recently said in a television interview.

With its large cash buffer, is the best positioned airline to withstand the crisis.