Bank stocks dip as RBI admits to potential balance sheet stress in sector

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) admitted to potential balance sheet stress for banks amid last weekend, investor sentiment took a hit on Monday.

With a 3.6 per cent fall, the Nifty Bank index traded below its 200-day moving average on Monday. Not only did it underperform the leading market indices, but was also the biggest loser among sector indices. In fact, banking stocks were the key reason for the BSE Sensex falling 0.5 per cent on Monday. Though the asset quality stress was expected earlier, the same being highlighted by the regulator becomes crucial.

Among other key developments over the weekend – Aditya Puri, managing director of HDFC Bank selling most of his shares before his retirement in October this year and ICICI Bank’s June 2020 quarter (Q1) results showing higher moratorium, also impacted sentiment towards banking stocks.

According to the RBI’s financial stability report (FSR), under the scenarios ranging from baseline to very severe stress, while banking industry's gross bad loans or non-performing asset (NPA) ratio would go up to 12.5 - 14.7 per cent in FY21 from 8.5 per cent in FY20, their common equity tier-1 (CET-1) capital ratio would decline to 10.7 - 9.4 per cent from 11.7 per cent in FY20 due to the economic slowdown led by

The asset quality uncertainty remains a key challenge not only for banks, but also for non-banking finance companies (NBFC). The regulator published the report on Friday last week post market hours.

Prakash Agarwal, head-financial sector ratings at India Ratings, said, “The RBI’s bad loan indications are in-line with our NPA estimates of around 5.5 per cent incremental NPAs in FY21 due to the pandemic.” While the 3-month moratorium from March to August has masked banks’ overall slippages and hence their NPAs currently, the actual asset quality will be known from September onwards, primarily in December and March quarters, he added.

An equity fund manager from a domestic fund house eluded that given asset quality uncertainty, their fund house is underweight on banking stocks.

According to the FSR, almost half of the system’s (NBFCs and banks) loans have availed the moratorium as of April 2020. Though the recent moratorium data post June 2020 quarter earnings, by banks and NBFCs show the moratorium book has come down, it offers very little comfort. Mona Khetan, analyst at Dolat Capital opines, “Lower moratorium does not necessarily mean that banks or lenders’ portfolio stress has come down to same extent.” In fact, according to Kotak Institutional Equity, “It would be imperative to highlight that the definition of loans under moratorium is non-standardised across the industry.” This further supports the point of lack of clarity of asset quality stress.

Stress is expected to be higher from sectors such as tourism and hospitality, construction and real estate are top three sectors identified as adversely affected by the pandemic. Notably, 60-65 per cent of loans to MSMEs, which are struggling under the current situation, is under moratorium, as of April 2020. However, Khetan also believes that, “Though specific sectoral concentrations (MSME, commercial vehicles, real estate) would impact asset quality, underlying risk management practices would hold a higher relevance in tiding through the current situation.” Thus, FY21 would also indicate how strong are bank's risk management systems.

Having said that, Agrawal also said," While there are near-term challenges, we believe banks have satisfactory solvency position." Further, some experts also see a pick-up in credit growth. According to Dhananjay Sinha, director and head of institutional research at Systematix group, “Some indicators such as currency holding, rising power consumption and government spending do indicate that credit growth would pick up hereon,” he said.

However, Sinha also believes that one needs to wait to clearly understand asset quality pressure given the unprecedented situation.

On the whole, while asset quality pressure would be there for banks and NBFCs, investors are recommended to stick to quality and top names. Some experts have hinted that from a medium term perspective, some banks are available with attractive valuations. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are some analysts’ top picks in the banking space.