IndiGo puts tech start-ups at the heart of its plan to become global player

Last week, IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, inducted its first A321neo plane. A bigger version of its workhorse, the A320neo, it has 222 seats against the former’s 186. For the airline, used to selling a uniform seating layout plan, it also meant a sudden change in the aircraft model resulted in an unexpected problem over boarding and a public relations one.

IndiGo found the solution in a US-based start-up, Volantio. The company helps airlines preventively rejig inventory by offering buyouts to flexible passengers. Through Volantio, the airline tries to ...