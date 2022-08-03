JUST IN
IndiGo Q1 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 1,064 cr; revenue surges 328%
Adani Power Q1 net profit surges 16-fold to Rs 4,780 cr; stock rises 3.5%
DBS Bank India reports profit after tax of Rs 167 crore in 2021-22
Adani Green Energy net profit falls 2% to Rs 214 crore in June quarter
Voltas net profit falls 10.5% to Rs 109 cr; revenue up 55% to Rs 2,768 cr
Bank of India's Q1 profit declines 22% to Rs 561 cr as provisions rise
BP boosts dividend after Q2 profit hits 14-year high of $8.45 bn
Wheels India reports 6% rise in Q1 net profit as CV demand rises
Godrej Properties Q1 profit nearly triples to Rs 46 cr; bookings up 5 times
FMCG volumes recover in urban India in April-June, decline in rural: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Swiggy allows employees to work outside company to make more money
Business Standard

IndiGo Q1 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 1,064 cr; revenue surges 328%

'While our financial performance in the second quarter will be challenged by weak seasonality, the long-term revenue trend remains strong,' says airline's CEO

Topics
IndiGo | Aviation sector

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft

Interglobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo airline, on Wednesday said its net loss narrowed to Rs 1,064.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. It reported net loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore in the year-ago period.

The airline's revenue from operations rose 328% to Rs 12,855.3 crore.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 1.2% higher at Rs 1,967.

CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, "Our revenue performance this quarter was impressive. We reported the highest ever revenue generated by the company and thereby produced profits at an operational level. However, cost pressures on fuel and foreign exchange prevented us from translating this strong revenue performance into net profitability.

"While our financial performance in the second quarter will be challenged by weak seasonality, the long-term revenue trend remains strong."
Read our full coverage on IndiGo

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 16:05 IST

`
.