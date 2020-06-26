IndiGo starts flexible payment scheme: Pay 10% fare now and get ticket

announced a flexible payment scheme called 'Flex Pay', under which passengers will have to pay only 10 per cent of the total fare amount at the time of booking.

Passengers can defer the 90 per cent remaining payment “for a period of up to 15 days either from the date of bookings or before the date of departure” under this scheme, said.

If a passenger has paid 10 per cent of the fare amount to get a ticket, and if he or she cancels the booking without paying the remaining 90 per cent, he or she will not be refunded this 10 per cent amount.

In general, passengers have to pay the entire ticket value upfront while booking a ticket on a flight.