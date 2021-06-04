IndiGo to report Q4 results on Saturday; Here's what analysts expect

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo reports Rs 620 cr loss in Q3, revenue drops 51% YoY to Rs 4,910 cr
Q3 preview: IndiGo, SpiceJet to benefit from weak dollar, festive travel
IndiGo Q3 preview: Server hack, fleet expansion among key monitorables
Aviation stocks take flight as govt ups fare price band; SpiceJet gains 7%
Stocks to watch: Indigo Paints, Eicher Motors, HDFC, Coal India, PVR
-
IndiGo Q4 preview: As Indian took more flights to travel amid fewer Covid-19 cases early this year, outlook for the Indian airlines began to look promising. However, as cases began to soar from early March and as fuel prices began climbing on global demand optimism, the recovery hopes faded away.
This contrasting situation has analysts divided over InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo’s March quarter performance (Q4FY21). The budget airline is scheduled to report its March quarter earnings on Saturday, June 5 where it may report lower capacity utilization, mark-to-market (MTM) loss due to rupee depreciation, and muted passenger load factor (PLF), say analysts.
"Green shoots of growth were expected at the end of December quarter of the previous fiscal (Q3FY21), supported through an increase in passenger traffic in January. Moreover, with the vaccine rollout, the aviation sector was expected to be out of headwinds. However, the onset of the second wave and ensuing localized lockdowns across India could lead to a delay in passenger traffic recovery," wrote Gagan Dixit, research analyst at Elara Capital in a co-authored report with Rachael Alva.
ALSO READ | IndiGo brings leave without pay for senior staff to tide over Covid impact
On the bourses, the stock price of IndiGo slipped 5 per cent on the BSE during three months to March as against a 3.6 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
Against this backdrop, here’s what leading brokerages expect:
Centrum Broking
Painting a grim picture, the brokerage expects IndiGo’s net loss to widen sequentially to Rs 743.3 crore from Rs 620.1 crore incurred in Q3FY21, mainly on account of 28.3 per cent QoQ rise in fuel prices. On a yearly basis, however, the loss may contract from Rs 870.8 crore reported in the March quarter of FY20 (Q4FY20).
“Our estimates build-in forex MTM loss of Rs 14 crore, as against a forex gain of Rs 200 crore in Q3FY21, on capitalised operating leases due to a marginal depreciation in rupee against the US dollar during Q4FY21,” said Ashish Shah, analyst at the brokerage.
Moreover, on the operational front, Shah projects IndiGo’s average seat kilometers (ASKM) and revenue passenger kilometer (RPKM) to decline by 18 per cent and 29.3 per cent year-on-year with load factor of 71.5 per cent, down from 82.8 per cent in Q4FY20.
The two metrics are used to gauge how much distance did passengers travel (RPKM) and the subsequent revenue generated from it (ASKM).
ALSO READ | Covid-19 pandemic: Govt cuts airline capacity to 50% from June 1
Overall, revenue is pegged at Rs 6,145.6 crore while Ebitdar (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, and rent) is seen at Rs 918.7 crore with Ebitdar margin of 13.6 per cent.
Edelweiss Securities
Analysts at this brokerage estimate the net loss at Rs 33.1 crore while revenue and Ebitdar are projected at Rs 6,102.4 crore and Rs 1,024.3 crore, respectively.
This would mean a 26.5 per cent YoY decline in revenue from Rs 8,299.1 crore but a 24.3 per cent expansion over Rs 4,910-crore revenue earned in Q3FY21.
Ebitdar, meanwhile, would slip 7 per cent YoY but grow around 4 per cent QoQ from Rs 1,100.9 crore (Q4FY20) and Rs 987.1 crore (Q3FY21), respectively.
"While the yield environment has remained strong, muted PLF will lead to decrease in revenue per available seat-kilometer (RASK). Moreover, a decline in fuel cost (YoY) will help offset impact of lower capacity," Jal Irani and Shubham Mittal of Edelweiss said.
Elara Capital
In one of the most optimistic estimates, Dixit and Alva of Elara believe the Gurugram-based airline may log a net profit of Rs 93.8 crore in Q4FY21.
"The company’s passenger yield is expected to increase 4 per cent YoY due to a rise in airfare prices and improved passenger load factor of 73.5 per cent. However, we estimate passenger volume to decline by 29 per cent YoY in the quarter under review," they said.
Operationally, revenue and Ebitda are seen at Rs 5,881.8 crore and Rs 1,212 crore, respectively.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU