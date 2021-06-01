IndiGo brings leave without pay for senior staff to tide over Covid impact

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Panel suggests WHO should have more power to stop pandemics
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Retain infra built against Covid-19 till vaccination of majority: Expert
Covid-19: English soccer might need 'circuit breaker,' says club doctor
Vietnam to test all 9 million residents for coronavirus in largest city
-
IndiGo on Monday said senior employees will have to go on compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for up to four days per month till September as passenger traffic has reduced due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The second wave has been difficult for all of us and has also resulted in reduction in passenger loads. As a result our commercial schedule had to be curtailed accordingly," Ashim Mittra, Senior Vice President Flight Operations, IndiGo, said in an email to pilots of the airline.
Due to the reduced capacity, the airline will have to institute an LWP programme for all employees which would range from 1.5 to 4 days depending on the employee group, he noted.
Employees in Band B and Band A have not been touched under this LWP programme. Majority of the employees of the airline are in Band B and Band A, which are the lowermost bands.
Mittra stated, "All pilots would undertake 3 days of LWP for the next 3 months effective 1st June, 2021."
The domestic air travel has significantly reduced in the country during the last couple of weeks. On February 28, around 3 lakh domestic air passengers travelled in India. On May 30, domestic flights operated in India with around 70,000 passengers approximately.
Mittra said in his email, "We have been focusing on our vaccination drive and we have been able to facilitate vaccination for our employees at various stations. As on date, approximately 80 per cent of our eligible pilots have been administered their 1st dose of vaccine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU