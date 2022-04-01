Indrani Bagchi appointed as CEO of Ananta Centre

The Ananta Centre announced that Bagchi has taken over as the on Friday, succeeding Kiran Pasricha who retires as after 40 years with CII/Ananta.

Ananta Centre is a non-partisan, not-for-profit organisation, which "focuses on value-based leadership development and open dialogue on important issues facing Indian society, to help foster its transformation". The organisation says it has no political affiliation and serves to provide a platform and forum that engages civil society, business, governments and other stakeholders on issues of importance to India's development and security through ethical leadership and constructive dialogues.

"The Centre is fortunate that Kiran has agreed to continue to be available for mentoring and advice to Ananta Centre with a title of "Shepherd". comes to Ananta from one of India's foremost newspapers - The Times of India - where she reported and analysed foreign policy issues for the newspaper from 2004 until 2022. As Diplomatic Editor, covered the Ministry of External Affairs on her news beat, as well as interpreted and analysed global trends with an Indian perspective," said Ananta Centre in a statement.

Bagchi graduated from Loreto College, Calcutta University - with English honours. Indrani was a Reuters Fellow at Oxford University in 1997. In 2010, Indrani was awarded the Chang Lin-Tien fellowship by the Asia Foundation to study US-China relations at Brookings Institution, Washington DC.