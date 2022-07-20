IndusInd Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 64% to Rs 1,603 cr

-
Private lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported 64% jump in net profit to Rs 1,603 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. It reported net profit of Rs 975 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank's provisions and contingencies were at Rs 1,251 crore as compared to Rs 1,779 crore in Q1FY22.
However, the lender's asset quality deteriorated marginally with gross NPA at 2.35% as against 2.27% in June quarter.
On Wednesday, the lender's scrip on BSE closed 1% higher at Rs 878.
