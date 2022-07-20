JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Nikon unveils Z 30 camera, targets social media content creators
Business Standard

IndusInd Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 64% to Rs 1,603 cr

The bank's provisions and contingencies were at Rs 1,251 crore as compared to Rs 1,779 crore in Q1FY22

Topics
IndusInd Bank

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

indusind bank

Private lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported 64% jump in net profit to Rs 1,603 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. It reported net profit of Rs 975 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's provisions and contingencies were at Rs 1,251 crore as compared to Rs 1,779 crore in Q1FY22.

However, the lender's asset quality deteriorated marginally with gross NPA at 2.35% as against 2.27% in June quarter.

On Wednesday, the lender's scrip on BSE closed 1% higher at Rs 878.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 20 2022. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.