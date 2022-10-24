Industrial & warehousing leasing up 9% YoY on strong demand: Colliers study

Industrial & warehousing demand grew 9 per cent year on year in the first nine months of Calendar 2022 and total gross absorption stood at 17.5 million square ft (mn sq ft) across the top five cities in India. However, in the third quarter, gross absorption was highest in the last eight quarters, at 6.7 million sq feet, led by third-party logistics operators. Demand remained resilient during the third quarter and stood at 6.7 million sq ft, the highest since the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, a Colliers report said.