'Inflation' mentioned most since 2003 in Asian companies' earnings calls

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy A52 review: Easily best in the company's midrange line-up
Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Worthy all-round 4G smartphone in Indian context
Samsung launches live online shopping platform 'Samsung Now' in India
Samsung Galaxy F22 with 90Hz super AMOLED screen, 6000 mAh battery launched
Samsung Galaxy F12, F02s smartphones launched in India: Know price, specs
-
The word “inflation” has popped up on Asian companies’ earnings calls this reporting season the most in at least 18 years.
It’s been mentioned 282 times in the transcripts of analyst briefings for companies on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index in the quarter ending September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the most since at least 2003, beating the previous record of 268 mentions during January to March of 2017.
Call transcripts show recession-proof businesses, including consumer staples maker Unilever Plc.’s India unit, are concerned about unprecedented increases in raw material prices. Meanwhile, old economy companies such as Australian miner Rio Tinto Ltd. and Singapore-based property developer City Developments Ltd. are worried about labor shortages.
Chipmakers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. have so far successfully managed to pass on higher costs.
Company executives and market participants globally are increasingly focused on the effect of rising costs, as commodity prices climb and supply chains are disrupted by Covid restrictions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU