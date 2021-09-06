'Inflation' mentioned most since 2003 in Asian companies' earnings calls

The word “inflation” has popped up on Asian companies’ earnings calls this reporting season the most in at least 18 years.

It’s been mentioned 282 times in the transcripts of analyst briefings for on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index in the quarter ending September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the most since at least 2003, beating the previous record of 268 mentions during January to March of 2017.

Call transcripts show recession-proof businesses, including consumer staples maker Unilever Plc.’s India unit, are concerned about unprecedented increases in raw material prices. Meanwhile, old economy such as Australian miner Rio Tinto Ltd. and Singapore-based property developer City Developments Ltd. are worried about labor shortages.





Chipmakers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. have so far successfully managed to pass on higher costs.

Company executives and market participants globally are increasingly focused on the effect of rising costs, as commodity prices climb and supply chains are disrupted by Covid restrictions.