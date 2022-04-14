Inflection Point Ventures announces 13 exits with an IRR of 190% in 2021

-
ALSO READ
IPV launches Physis Capital with fund size of $50 mn for startups
B2B auto parts startup Koovers raises $1.5 mn in Inflection Point-led round
Reloy raises Rs 5 cr in strategic pre-series A funding round led by IPV
BharatPe investors turn down Grover offer to sell stake for Rs 4k crore
Ashneer Grover resigns from BharatPe board amid boardroom battle
-
Angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), announced 13 exits giving an internal rate of return (IRR) of 190 per cent to its investors in 2021. One of its early bets Bharatpe emerged as a multibagger giving the platform over 80x returns.
IPV has announced multiple exits from its over 110 start-up portfolio giving a return of over 8X to its investor members on an average. IPV invested Rs 215 crore in 51 startups in 2021. The angel platform partially and fully exited 13 startups last year.
Vinay Bansal, founder CEO, IPV, says, “This could not have been possible without a sharp due diligence process which is our USP and focused engagement with our startup founders post investment. Among the 13 exits, we have a Unicorn exit which emerged as a multi-bagger for our investors.”
Bharatpe, in which IPV invested in 2018, made 80x when it exited as the company’s returning investor Coatue Management led the Series D round of funding of $108 million.
Started in 2018, by a group of accomplished finance and investment banking professionals, IPV was launched by Vinay Bansal, Ankur Mittal and Mitesh Shah.
“Our vision with IPV is to make angel investment accessible to anyone who wants to invest in startups. We have stayed true to this vision and giving returns which are way above the industry benchmarks will go a long way in bringing more first-time investors into our fold. We are already seeing over 100% growth (m-o-m) in our investor base which has crossed 6,600,” said Ankur Mittal, co-founder, IPV.
IPV has also exited (both partial and full) some of its other investments including Glamplus, QubeHealth, Truly Madly, Samosa Party, Card91, Phable, Hobspace, Pedagogy, Lebencare, Toch, Fitso and SoStronk giving 2X average returns to its investors. Phable has raised $25 million in Series B round.
IPV’s objective is to democratise angel investing in India by enabling CXOs, professionals as well as business owners based in metros and Tier 2, 3 towns and cities to invest in high potential and performing startups, said the company. Over the last three years, angel investment has emerged as a strong asset class for not just the wealthy, but for any Indian with a disposable income looking for good returns while keeping a balanced view on the risk-reward ratio.
Mitesh Shah, co-founder, IPV, says, "We will continue to focus on exits in the current year and will work on bringing a filtered list of startups to our investor members. IPV plays an active role in connecting startups founders from our portfolio with large VCs for follow on rounds. We will leverage our network within the peers to ensure our founders get the right capital to scale their businesses."
IPV recently announced the launch of Physis Capital - its $50 million VC fund to invest in Pre-Series A to Series B rounds in the startups.
IPV has grown to more than 6600 members on the platform who can experience IPV’s unique and specialised approach to early-stage investing. One can start angel investment with IPV with a cheque size as low as Rs 2,50,000 for a startup. It is the lowest cheque size in the angel investors community today.
IPV, with a total investment of over Rs 360 crore, has invested in morethan 110 startups so far.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU