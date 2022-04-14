Inflection Point Ventures announces 13 exits with an IRR of 190% in 2021

Angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), announced 13 exits giving an internal rate of return (IRR) of 190 per cent to its investors in 2021. One of its early bets emerged as a multibagger giving the platform over 80x returns.

IPV has announced multiple exits from its over 110 start-up portfolio giving a return of over 8X to its investor members on an average. IPV invested Rs 215 crore in 51 startups in 2021. The angel platform partially and fully exited 13 startups last year.

Vinay Bansal, founder CEO, IPV, says, “This could not have been possible without a sharp due diligence process which is our USP and focused engagement with our startup founders post investment. Among the 13 exits, we have a Unicorn exit which emerged as a multi-bagger for our investors.”

Bharatpe, in which IPV invested in 2018, made 80x when it exited as the company’s returning investor Coatue Management led the Series D round of funding of $108 million.





Started in 2018, by a group of accomplished finance and investment banking professionals, IPV was launched by Vinay Bansal, Ankur Mittal and Mitesh Shah.

“Our vision with IPV is to make angel investment accessible to anyone who wants to invest in startups. We have stayed true to this vision and giving returns which are way above the industry benchmarks will go a long way in bringing more first-time investors into our fold. We are already seeing over 100% growth (m-o-m) in our investor base which has crossed 6,600,” said Ankur Mittal, co-founder, IPV.

IPV has also exited (both partial and full) some of its other investments including Glamplus, QubeHealth, Truly Madly, Samosa Party, Card91, Phable, Hobspace, Pedagogy, Lebencare, Toch, Fitso and SoStronk giving 2X average returns to its investors. Phable has raised $25 million in Series B round.

IPV’s objective is to democratise angel investing in India by enabling CXOs, professionals as well as business owners based in metros and Tier 2, 3 towns and cities to invest in high potential and performing startups, said the company. Over the last three years, angel investment has emerged as a strong asset class for not just the wealthy, but for any Indian with a disposable income looking for good returns while keeping a balanced view on the risk-reward ratio.

Mitesh Shah, co-founder, IPV, says, "We will continue to focus on exits in the current year and will work on bringing a filtered list of startups to our investor members. IPV plays an active role in connecting startups founders from our portfolio with large VCs for follow on rounds. We will leverage our network within the peers to ensure our founders get the right capital to scale their businesses."

IPV recently announced the launch of Physis Capital - its $50 million VC fund to invest in Pre-Series A to Series B rounds in the startups.

IPV has grown to more than 6600 members on the platform who can experience IPV’s unique and specialised approach to early-stage investing. One can start angel investment with IPV with a cheque size as low as Rs 2,50,000 for a startup. It is the lowest cheque size in the community today.

IPV, with a total investment of over Rs 360 crore, has invested in morethan 110 startups so far.