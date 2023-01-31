Infosys admits appeal against UK tax assessment, says report

-
ALSO READ
'Proud of him', says Infosys founder Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
What challenges await Rishi Sunak as the new PM of the UK?
Rishi Sunak's wife earned Rs 126.61 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022
UK PM Sunak: Tharoor stirs Twitter storm after 'visible minority' remark
Rishi Sunak inching closer to become first Indian-origin UK PM on Diwali
-
Software services major Infosys on Tuesday admitted that it has appealed against a corporation tax assessment by the UK authorities as British media reports referenced the company's annual report to reveal the dispute.
Reports here are flagging that the firm co-founded by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's father-in-law, Narayana Murthy, was contesting a GBP 20 million tax bill with His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) department.
The dispute, first revealed by ‘The Times', comes at a sensitive time for Sunak who sacked his Conservartive Party chief, Nadhim Zahawi, after an investigation found he had breached the ministerial code of ethics over his tax affairs.
“Infosys provides details of certain ongoing disputes with various regulatory authorities, including this specific tax matter with HMRC,” an Infosys spokesperson told ‘The Times'.
“The company has filed an appeal against a tax assessment in the UK and obtained a stay on the payment of the tax demand from HMRC,” the spokesperson said.
There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by Infosys, the newspaper highlights.
Murthy quit Infosys in 2014 and is not involved with its operations. His daughter and Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, owns just over 0.9 per cent of the Bengaluru-based company – a stake estimated by ‘The Sunday Times' to be worth GBP 730 million.
Murty found her personal wealth under the spotlight in April last year when it emerged that she legally held non-domiciled tax status as an Indian citizen, which meant she did not have to pay tax on earnings from abroad, including from Infosys dividends.
She has since denounced her non-dom tax status saying it was not “compatible” with her husband's job – who was then the chancellor of the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 21:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU