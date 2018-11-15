Infosys appoints Jayesh Sanghrajka as interim CFO

-
The country's second largest IT services firm Infosys on Thursday said it has appointed Jayesh Sanghrajka as the interim chief financial officer and a key managerial personnel of the company effective from November 17.
Sanghrajka will replace Infosys's outgoing CFO, MD Ranganath who had resigned from the post on August 18.
"The board is in the process of selecting the next CFO," Infosys said in an exchange filing.
Jayesh Sanghrajka has spent 13 years in the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm over two stints and has performed various leadership roles in the finance function. A chartered accountant and cost accountant by profession, he has over 20 years of experience and is presently an executive vice president at Infosys apart from being its deputy CFO.
Sanghrajka had a seven-year stint at Infosys beginning 2000 and rejoined the firm in 2012. Before his second stint at the IT services firm, he also worked as a vice president (finance) at Mu Sigma, Head (finance) at Rediff.com and as a director- corporate accounting at Tishman Speyer India.
The outgoing CFO, who is popularly called as Ranga, has been with the company for the last 18 years and worked in multiple roles in various capacities. During his tenure at the IT major, he had held several leadership roles in areas like consulting, finance and strategy among others.
Post his resignation, Infosys is looking for a suitable replacement at a time when it has started to show improvement in its performance under the present CEO Salil Parekh who took over the reins of the company in January this year.
