Infosys bets on 'lead tech group' comprising 60 engineers for innovations

Information technology major Infosys has formed a dedicated unit, “Lead Technology Group” comprising 60 engineers, to provide futuristic solutions that can be used in delivery of services to clients. This is a departure from the earlier strategy, when innovations were used to strengthen its products and platforms.

Salil Parekh, the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of the information technology (IT) major, said: “One of our projects is how an artificial intelligence-driven robot can simplify processes in a manufacturing unit. This is not mass ...