Infosys BPM opens AI, automation unit in Poland for global clients

-
ALSO READ
IT, BPM industry to add more 300,000 jobs by FY2023: TeamLease report
AI has moved from experiment to adoption: IBM Research AI's Sriram Raghavan
Global BPM player WNS acquires enterprise automation firm Vuram for $165 mn
Cost for data breaches averaged Rs 17.6 cr in 2022, highest ever: IBM study
IIT Madras Indian academic institute to join IBM's Quantum Network
-
Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of the Indian IT services firm, on Monday launched a unit for artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in Poland's Lodz city to assist global clients.
The new unit, in collaboration with IBM, will use AI and automation to offer solutions for automation, lowering costs, productivity, and customer experience. The Center of AI and automation will deliver Infosys BPM's solutions including Infosys Intelligent Document Processing, Infosys Interaction Analytics, Infosys Multilingual Conversational AI, and Infosys Accounts Payable on Cloud.
The unit will assist organisations to analyse workflows, design AI-infused apps with low-code tooling, assign tasks to bots, and track performance, the company said in a press release.
"IBM is focused on providing clients and valued partners such as Infosys the key capabilities needed to scale AI for business. As evidence of the importance of the IBM Ecosystem strategy, the newly opened Center of AI powered by IBM Watson in Lodz, Poland, will provide our joint clients significant support in building the digital economy, as well as new skills and expertise in the field of AI and hybrid cloud," said Marcin Gajdzinski, country general manager, IBM Poland, and Baltics.
Infosys BPM and IBM for two years have collaborated to assist clients, identify new-use cases, and build solutions.
"As organizations continue to transform their cloud environments, they will increasingly need to rely on a diverse ecosystem of partners and supporting technologies to unlock enhanced hyper-productivity, agility, and scale. This collaboration with IBM Watson, through end-to-end hybrid cloud offerings, robust AI capabilities, domain-specific use cases, and business functional contextualization, will enable organizations to better navigate the complexities of digital transformation, leading to enhanced business value," said Kapil Jain, executive vice president and global head of sales and enterprise capability at Infosys BPM.
The Lodz will be an innovation powerhouse and enable enterprises to address complex business processes, the company said.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU