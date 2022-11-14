Infosys BPM opens AI, automation unit in Poland for global clients

BPM, the business process management arm of the Indian IT services firm, on Monday launched a unit for (AI) and in Poland's Lodz city to assist global clients.

The new unit, in collaboration with IBM, will use AI and to offer solutions for automation, lowering costs, productivity, and customer experience. The Center of AI and will deliver BPM's solutions including Intelligent Document Processing, Infosys Interaction Analytics, Infosys Multilingual Conversational AI, and Infosys Accounts Payable on Cloud.

The unit will assist organisations to analyse workflows, design AI-infused apps with low-code tooling, assign tasks to bots, and track performance, the company said in a press release.

" is focused on providing clients and valued partners such as Infosys the key capabilities needed to scale AI for business. As evidence of the importance of the Ecosystem strategy, the newly opened Center of AI powered by Watson in Lodz, Poland, will provide our joint clients significant support in building the digital economy, as well as new skills and expertise in the field of AI and hybrid cloud," said Marcin Gajdzinski, country general manager, IBM Poland, and Baltics.

and IBM for two years have collaborated to assist clients, identify new-use cases, and build solutions.

"As organizations continue to transform their cloud environments, they will increasingly need to rely on a diverse ecosystem of partners and supporting technologies to unlock enhanced hyper-productivity, agility, and scale. This collaboration with IBM Watson, through end-to-end hybrid cloud offerings, robust AI capabilities, domain-specific use cases, and business functional contextualization, will enable organizations to better navigate the complexities of digital transformation, leading to enhanced business value," said Kapil Jain, executive vice president and global head of sales and enterprise capability at .

The Lodz will be an innovation powerhouse and enable enterprises to address complex business processes, the company said.