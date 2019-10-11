Infosys is not facing any delay in ramping up of large deals: Salil Parekh

Infosys is not facing any major macroeconomic headwinds as of now that will impact its growth in the coming quarters.

After posting double-digit growth for the fourth consecutive quarter, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh tells Yuvraj Malik and Debasis Mohapatra that the firm is not facing any delay in ramping up of large deals. Edited excerpts: How do you see the overall demand in the IT outsourcing market? Has Infosys witnessed any headwinds in its key verticals like BFSI and retail? We have not experienced any significant change in the demand ...