Infosys opens 6th innovation centre in US, to hire 1000 workers by 2023

has opened a technology and innovation centre in Arizona, making it the sixth such centre in the United States (US). The new centre will focus on autonomous technologies, Internet of Things (IoT), full-stack engineering, data science and cyber security.

“We plan to hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2023. As announced earlier, we have already surpassed the target of hiring 10,000 American workers as part of our ongoing efforts to accelerate the pace of innovation for American enterprises,” said in a statement.

In May 2017, had announced it would hire 10,000 locals as part of its localisation efforts apart from setting up technology and innovation centres in this key client geography. The second largest IT services firm has already opened innovation centres in Indianapolis (Indiana), Raleigh (North Carolina), Hartford (Connecticut) and Providence among others.

“The inauguration of our Arizona centre is an important milestone in our efforts to help American enterprises accelerate their digital transformations,” said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer at Infosys. "We are excited to have completed our commitment to hire 10,000 American workers and we look forward to leveraging and empowering this specialized workforce to bridge the technology skills gap in the market and accelerate the digital agenda of our clients.”





The IT firm also said hiring for around 500 staffers was underway at the new Arizona centre. On saturday, it also announced its partnership with 'InStride' as part of its efforts to develop workforce in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skill sets.

With increasing restriction on visa regulations, Indian IT services firms have been building up an employee pyramid in the US in recent years. As part of this localisation efforts, while most are building up new delivery centres, these firms are also collaborating with American universities to train fresh graduates with necessary IT skills.

For Infosys, US contributes more than 60 per cent of revenues. The company is ramping up its localisation efforts to reduce its dependence on subcontractors. In the last quarter, subcontracting cost for the IT firm stood at 7.5 per cent of the company's total delivery cost.

As part of its localisation drive, the company plans to continue hiring locals in the coming quarters.