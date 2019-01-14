Infosys plans less staff deployment to meet future demands, check attrition

Infosys, the information technology (IT) major, has decided to not to push upward its staff utilisation for now. The country's second largest IT services company is looking at building the ‘bench’ of employees in reserve, to be prepared for emerging demands, beside keeping staff attrition in control.

From a peak of around 86 per cent at the beginning of the financial year (April 1, 2018) the Bengaluru-headquartered firm is looking at a utilisation rate of 83-85 per cent. In the past couple of years, with increasing pricing pressure and competition, almost all ...