Infosys Q1 results LIVE: Earnings performance acid test for new management

Previous Quarter Results Infosys Q4 net rises 2.4% to Rs 36.9 bn Infosys, India's second-biggest software services exporter, posted a 2.4% rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, roughly in line with analysts' estimates. Net profit rose to Rs 36.90 billion in the three months ended March 31, from Rs 36.03 billion in the same period a year earlier, the company said on Friday. In quarterly terms, the company posted 28% decline in net profit when compared to Rs 51.29 billion posted in December quarter. READ MORE

Information technology (IT) major is scheduled to announce its for the first quarter of financial year 2019 after market hours on Friday. The Q1 earnings are being seen as an acid test for the company's new management.

As reported earlier, while is slowly returning to a steady state, the company is yet to catch up with larger industry peers in terms of growth. One of its peers, Tata Consultancy Services, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected numbers on all fronts.

Analysts, reportedly, are keenly watching the performance of Infosys' key business verticals -- including banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) and retail -- and its digital business.

Brokerage firm Phillip Capital said was likely to maintain its revenue growth guidance at 6-8 per cent constant currency growth for FY19 with a brighter outlook for deal flow. Similarly, Kotak Institutional Equities said it expected the earnings before interest & taxes margin to get some support from currency depreciation despite pressure from wage hike and higher visa cost.