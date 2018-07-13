Infosys Q1 results LIVE: Earnings performance acid test for new management

JUST IN
Information technology (IT) major Infosys is scheduled to announce its results for the first quarter of financial year 2019 after market hours on Friday. The Q1 earnings are being seen as an acid test for the company's new management. 

As reported earlier, while Infosys is slowly returning to a steady state, the company is yet to catch up with larger industry peers in terms of growth. One of its peers, Tata Consultancy Services, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected numbers on all fronts.   

Analysts, reportedly, are keenly watching the performance of Infosys' key business verticals -- including banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) and retail -- and its digital business. 

The outlook for verticals like BFSI and retail, commentary around margins in lieu of the new investments, deal wins, the performance of the digital segment, and operational performance with increase in onsite investments are key monitorables to look out for, analysts said.  

Brokerage firm Phillip Capital said Infosys was likely to maintain its revenue growth guidance at 6-8 per cent constant currency growth for FY19 with a brighter outlook for deal flow. Similarly, Kotak Institutional Equities said it expected the earnings before interest & taxes margin to get some support from currency depreciation despite pressure from wage hike and higher visa cost. 

At the company's 37th annual general meeting in June this year, Infosys Non-Executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani had said that the company had taken several steps during the year to address the concerns raised on the matter of stability and was on the verge of something momentous.    

First Published: Fri, July 13 2018. 15:03 IST

