Infosys Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 12% to Rs 5,421 cr

-
ALSO READ
Infosys hits record high on robust revenue guidance; zooms 103% in one year
Infosys Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 5,195 cr; ups FY22 guidance
Infosys Q4 PAT rises 17% YoY to Rs 5,076 cr; announces Rs 9,200 cr buyback
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
-
Infosys, the country's second largest software exporter, on Wednesday reported 12% growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,421 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to Rs 4,845 crore in the same quarter last year.
The revenue rose 20% to Rs 29,602 crore as against Rs 24,570 crore a year ago. The company's board approved dividend of Rs 15 per share. Infosys raised FY22 revenue growth guidance to 16.5%-17.5%.
"Our stellar performance and robust growth outlook continue to demonstrate our strategic focus and the strength of our digital offerings. As we witness a strong market opportunity with global enterprises rapidly accelerating their digital journeys, our sustained investments in expanding capabilities, including the differentiated cloud play, Infosys CobaltTM, has uniquely positioned us to continue serving our clients effectively, gain market share and emerge as the preferred cloud and digital transformation partner in the market.”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. “Given this continued momentum we have further increased our revenue growth guidance to 16.5%-17.5%," he added.
On Wednesday, Infosys' scrip on NSE closed 1.1% higher at Rs 1,705.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU