Infosys Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 12% to Rs 5,421 cr

Infosys, the country's second largest software exporter, on Wednesday reported 12% growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,421 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to Rs 4,845 crore in the same quarter last year.

The revenue rose 20% to Rs 29,602 crore as against Rs 24,570 crore a year ago. The company's board approved dividend of Rs 15 per share. raised FY22 revenue growth guidance to 16.5%-17.5%.

"Our stellar performance and robust growth outlook continue to demonstrate our strategic focus and the strength of our digital offerings. As we witness a strong market opportunity with global enterprises rapidly accelerating their digital journeys, our sustained investments in expanding capabilities, including the differentiated cloud play, CobaltTM, has uniquely positioned us to continue serving our clients effectively, gain market share and emerge as the preferred cloud and digital transformation partner in the market.”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. “Given this continued momentum we have further increased our revenue growth guidance to 16.5%-17.5%," he added.

On Wednesday, Infosys' scrip on NSE closed 1.1% higher at Rs 1,705.