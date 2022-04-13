Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 5,686 cr; revenue up 23%

IT services giant on Wednesday reported a 12% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (after minority interest) at Rs 5,686 crore for the fourth quarter ended March (Q4) as against Rs 5,076 crore a year ago.

Revenue rose nearly 23% to Rs 32,276 crore in Q4FY22 as against Rs 26,311 crore in Q4FY21.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 0.4% higher at Rs 1,748.65. The company said its board recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

“ delivered highest annual growth in a decade with broad-based performance driven by deeply differentiated digital and Cobalt led cloud capabilities, powered by ‘One Infosys’ approach. We continue to gain market share as a result of sustained clients’ confidence in our ability to successfully navigate their digital journeys”, said CEO and MD.



