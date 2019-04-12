Infosys Q4 PAT up 10% YoY to Rs 4,074 cr, EBIT margin disappoints at 21.4%

Infosys on Friday posted a 10.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit at Rs 4,074 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. On quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the numbers grew 13 per cent. Revenues for the quarter came in at Rs 21,539 crore, up 19 per cent YoY and 0.6 per cent QoQ.
The IT major set FY20 constant currency growth guidance at 7.5-7.9 per cent. It also declared a dividend of Rs 10.50 per share.
EBIT margin for the recently concluded quarter came in at 21.4 per cent, sharply lower than what analysts had expected. "EBIT margins may decline 30 bps QoQ to 22.3 per cent primarily owing to rupee headwind, transition costs, wage revision for some employees partly offset by reversal of one-time impact of 40 bps, due to Panaya and Skava deals," analysts at ICICI Securities had said in a results preview note.
On Friday, Infosys ended at Rs 748 apiece, up nearly a per cent.
