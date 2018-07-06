Infosys stock slumps 5% most since August 21, 2017; NSE IT index falls 1%

shares fell 4.55 per cent on Thursday, the most since August 21, 2017. The stock ended at Rs 1,284 after climbing to a lifetime high of Rs 1,354 on Tuesday.

The stock is still up 24 per cent this year. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty has gained two per cent and the Nifty IT index, a gauge for the performance of technology stocks, has gained 20 per cent in 2018. The on Thursday fell just 1.1 per cent as other heavyweights Wipro, and ended with gains of more than half a per cent amid the rupee closing at a new low of 68.94 against the dollar.

The exact reason for the sell-off in the stock, which caused a market cap erosion of Rs 131 billion, was not evident.