Infosys' valuation gap with TCS set to narrow further after strong Q2 show

After a strong September quarter performance and higher revenue, and margin guidance by Infosys, the valuation gap between the company and market leader, TCS is expected to be bridged further.

The valuation gap which was at 30 per cent at the start of CY20, has now come down to 15 per cent now; this is expected to fall further. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Research expect the valuation divergence to narrow to 10 per cent going ahead given that Infosys has outperformed TCS in the first half of FY21 and is on its way to an industry-leading performance in FY21 amongst tier-1 IT ...