Initial glitch seen as Adani takes control of RInfra's Mumbai business

It has not been a happy start for Adani Transmission as it took over operations of the Mumbai distribution business from Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra). Two days after the completion of the deal, the company faced internal agitation issues with certain employees.

“We are experiencing service disruptions due to internal agitation on past issues. Team is working to resolve the issues at the earliest,” Mumbai (AEML) said in a message sent to some of its consumers in the city on Friday. Emails query sent to Adani Transmission remained unanswered.



"The internal agitation was on since 27th. It has now been taken care of and the protesting employees will be back to work tomorrow," said a person with direct knowledge of the development requesting anonymity.

Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Infrastructure on Wednesday completed the sale of its Mumbai distribution business to Adani Transmission. Officials at Adani Transmission said the transaction size was Rs 121 billion, with another Rs 6.50 billion paid on account of approved regulatory assets. RInfra, in addition, would also receive funds due to them based on the outcome of unapproved and pending legal cases at Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission, Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) and Supreme Court.

The deal includes Reliance Infrastructure’s integrated business of generation, transmission and retail The integrated business includes the power generation units based at Dahanu, power transmission network across Mumbai & Maharashtra and the retail network in Mumbai suburbs.